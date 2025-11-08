Sabalenka Wins Gladiatorial Clash to Set Up Finals Showdown with Rybakina

In a thrilling display, world number one Aryna Sabalenka triumphed over Amanda Anisimova with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 victory, setting up a WTA Finals showdown against Elena Rybakina. Sabalenka overcame early setbacks and showcased her aggressive baseline play, which ultimately secured her place in the finals.

Elena Rybakina, meanwhile, preserved her perfect tournament record by defeating Jessica Pegula in a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 comeback match at King Saud University Sports Arena. Despite an initial struggle with accuracy due to a shoulder issue, Rybakina's timely serving and focused play were pivotal to her success.

Both players delivered electrifying performances, meeting every challenge head-on. Rybakina's ability to maintain her composure despite pressure from Pegula, alongside Sabalenka's powerful play against Anisimova, sets the stage for an exciting finals clash between the top performers.