Premier Tech Parts Ways with Israeli Cycling Team Amid Protests

Canadian manufacturer Premier Tech has ended its sponsorship of the Israel-Premier Tech cycling team, citing overshadowed reasons amid protests. The team plans a rebrand by 2026, moving away from its Israeli identity. Cyclist Derek Gee recently departed the team, facing financial claims from them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 08:11 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 08:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canadian firm Premier Tech has announced it is withdrawing its sponsorship of the Israel-Premier Tech cycling team. This decision follows a series of protests against the team due to its Israeli links, prompting the outfit to announce a rebranding effort set for 2026.

Despite the team's plans for a name change in hopes of distancing itself from its Israeli identity, Premier Tech stated their sponsorship had become untenable amid ongoing controversies. The company expressed gratitude to the team for their shared experiences over the past four seasons.

The cycling team has faced significant challenges recently, including exclusion from the Giro dell'Emilia due to safety concerns and the departure of Canadian cyclist Derek Gee over personal beliefs. Gee is also entangled in a costly legal dispute with the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

