Crispin Chettri names 25 probables for India senior women's football camp

Indian senior women's team head coach Crispin Chettri on Saturday named 25 probables for the national camp for friendly matches during the November FIFA international window.

The Blue Tigresses will set camp at the National Centre of Excellence in Kolkata from November 10. The friendly match details in the window -- November 24 to December 2 -- will be announced at a later date.

India, who are using these matches to prepare for the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup, also played two friendlies against Iran and Nepal in the October window in Shillong.

List of probables: Goalkeepers: Adrija Sarkhel, Munni, Sowmiya Narayanasamy.

Defenders: Aruna Bag, Dhurga Perumal, Juli Kishan, Kiran Pisda, Malati Munda, Martina Thokchom, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Sanju.

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Aveka Singh, Babina Devi Lisham, Jasoda Munda, Priyadharshini Selladurai, Ratanbala Devi Nongmaithem, Sangita Basfore, Santosh.

Forwards: Karishma Shirvoikar, Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P, Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Sushmita Jadhav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)