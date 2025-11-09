Left Menu

Cycling-France's Jeanjean crowned BMX freestyle world champion

Roberts crashed in her first run and could only finish 10th. It was the first time a UCI world championships had been held in Saudi Arabia.

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 09-11-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 00:27 IST
Cycling-France's Jeanjean crowned BMX freestyle world champion
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

French BMX rider Anthony Jeanjean won his first world title with a glittering display in the freestyle park final at the UCI Urban Cycling World Championships on Saturday. The 27-year-old fell in his first run but nailed his second attempt, 60 seconds full of free-flowing tricks, in the arena in Riyadh's Boulevard City district.

Cramming in a triple tail whip, a double flair and his trademark double back flip, Jeanjean impressed the judges enough for a daunting score of 94.4 that no other rider could match. American Marcus Christopher took the silver medal with a score of 94.02, while former Olympic champion Logan Martin of Australia earned 91.68 to take the bronze.

"The level is so crazy, it's my first time as world champion so I'm so happy," Jeanjean, who was third at his home Olympics in Paris last year, said. "Was so happy with my second run." American great Hannah Roberts was unable to win a sixth successive freestyle park gold in the women's event as Chinese swept the podium with Sun Sibei in gold with 95.86.

Sun Jiaqi was second with Fan Xiaotong third. China's reigning Olympic champion Deng Yawen was not competing. Roberts crashed in her first run and could only finish 10th.

It was the first time a UCI world championships had been held in Saudi Arabia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Exercise Trishul to boost integrated readiness across multiple domains: Defence ministry

Exercise Trishul to boost integrated readiness across multiple domains: Defe...

 India
2
White House says naming new Washington Commanders stadium after Trump would be 'beautiful'

White House says naming new Washington Commanders stadium after Trump would ...

 Global
3
Tens of thousands march in Lisbon against planned labour changes

Tens of thousands march in Lisbon against planned labour changes

 Global
4
Cong, BRS appeasing Muslims; Hindus must vote for BJP in Jubilee Hills bypoll: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Cong, BRS appeasing Muslims; Hindus must vote for BJP in Jubilee Hills bypol...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025