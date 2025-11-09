Rugby-Wasted chances cost France chance to beat South Africa

France paid the price for wastefulness while South Africa were ruthlessly clinical, Les Bleus' coach Fabien Galthie said after his side's 32-17 defeat by the world champions in their Autumn international on Saturday.

France led 14-6 after two Damian Penaud tries and dominated territory for long spells but failed to convert their chances, allowing the Springboks to turn the game around despite playing with 14 men for the entire second half. "Around the 60th minute we had three clear chances where we should have scored," Galthie told a press conference.

"After the 60th, they won penalties in midfield, pushed into our half and attacked hard with great efficiency. "Their second halves are always powerful and effective. They still have the same strengths — but they've developed them," the former France captain noted.

"We prepare to win, but we also have to accept defeat. It's a great team but our players worked hard." Fullback Thomas Ramos said the difference was South Africa's ability to turn pressure into points.

"We had far too many chances where we broke their line and didn't score afterwards," he said. "In the first half, we gave them 13 points far too easily. They're clinical — when they get within five metres, they score.

"A try, then they come back, and they score again. They're not double world champions for nothing. Honestly, I think we played the match to beat this team." France will next take on Fiji in Bordeaux while South Africa travel to Italy next Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)