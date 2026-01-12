North vs South: A Crucial SA20 Showdown at Centurion

In a significant showdown at Centurion, Pretoria Capitals will face MI Cape Town on Monday evening, both eyeing crucial playoff positions in the SA20 league. This match follows weekend victories that have left the SA20 table wide open, with all six teams still vying for knockout stage slots, according to a SA20 release.

Despite a recent setback, two-time champions Sunrisers Eastern Cape hold the top spot with 19 points from seven matches. Meanwhile, Pretoria Capitals are third with 15 points, positioned to potentially claim the top spot if they defeat MI Cape Town with a bonus point in the upcoming clash.

Young South African star Dewald Brevis, actively participating with Pretoria Capitals, has expressed that he remains unfazed by any external commentary, focusing instead on enjoying his game. Brevis aims to maintain this outlook for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, set to commence on February 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)