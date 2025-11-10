Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Guardians Emmanuel Clase, Luis Ortiz indicted in alleged betting scheme

Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz have been indicted after being accused of rigging bets in Major League Baseball games. The indictment was handed down earlier this week in U.S. District Court of the Eastern Division of New York and made public on Sunday by the Department of Justice.

Rams WR Davante Adams injures oblique in win over 49ers

Los Angeles wide receiver Davante Adams has an oblique injury that led to his exit in the fourth quarter of the 42-26 win over the host San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Rams coach Sean McVay said after the game. Adams had six receptions on eight targets for 77 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter, before leaving the game in Santa Clara, Calif. McVay said Adams probably could have kept playing, but the Rams' advantage by multiple scores may have influenced the decision.

Legendary Hall of Fame player, coach Lenny Wilkens dies at 88

Legendary Lenny Wilkens, one of the few inductees into the Hall of Fame as both a player and coach, died on Sunday. He was 88. Wilkens' family announced the news but did not divulge a cause of death.

NFL roundup: Texans outscore Jags 26-0 in 4th, surge to win

Davis Mills delivered a trio of fourth-quarter touchdowns to help the Houston Texans erase a 19-point deficit and rally for a 36-29 win over the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Mills completed 27 of 45 passes for 292 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in his first start since January 2023 as he took the place of C.J. Stroud (concussion). Mills led the Texans on three straight scoring drives after they fell behind 29-10 with 1:33 left in the third quarter. The game-winning score came on a 14-yard Mills scramble on third-and-goal with 30 seconds left, finishing off an improbable comeback for a win Houston (4-5) badly needed.

Tennis-Alcaraz and Zverev off to winning starts at ATP Finals

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz began his bid for a first ATP Finals trophy with a 7-6(5) 6-2 win over Alex de Minaur and two-times champion Alexander Zverev overpowered Ben Shelton in their round-robin openers at the season-ending championships on Sunday. Alcaraz won his opening ATP Finals match for the first time despite De Minaur's battling display where the Australian recovered from 4-1 down, and 0-40 on his own serve, to force a tiebreak in the opening set before the Spaniard came out on top.

NBA roundup: Short-handed Hawks halt Lakers' 5-game win streak

Mouhamed Gueye and Zaccharie Risacher combined for 40 points to help the short-handed Atlanta Hawks take a 122-102 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday. Gueye scored a career-high 21 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Risacher scored 19 to set the pace early as the Hawks ended the Lakers' five-game winning streak. Atlanta was playing without four starters: Nickeil Alexander-Walker (back), Jalen Johnson (quad), Kristaps Porzingis (illness management) and Trae Young (MCL), as well as Luke Kennard (flu-like symptoms).

Steelers CB Darius Slay (concussion) ruled out vs. Chargers

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Darius Slay exited Sunday night's game against the host Los Angeles Chargers due to a concussion. Slay was injured when he banged heads with teammate Kyle Dugger while making a tackle on Chargers running back Kimani Vidal in the second quarter. Slay was walked off the field by trainers with 11:36 left in the quarter.

Tennis-Alcaraz admits he is happy to face Musetti rather than Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz is relieved to be facing Italian Lorenzo Musetti at the ATP Finals rather than tackling seven-times champion Novak Djokovic, the Spanish top seed said after winning his opening round-robin match. Alcaraz had lost his first match at his two previous appearances at the season-ending championships, but put that behind him with a 7-6(5) 6-2 win over Australian Alex de Minaur, with matches against Musetti and American Taylor Fritz to come.

Women's Top 25 roundup: No. 18 USC edges No. 9 NC State

Jazzy Davidson scored 21 points, including the go-ahead layup with 8.2 seconds left, as No. 18 Southern California edged No. 9 North Carolina State 69-68 on Sunday in a neutral-court battle in Charlotte, NC. Londynn Jones added 19 points, and Kennedy Smith had 10 points and eight rebounds for USC (2-0). The Trojans only shot 36.8% from the field and 26.9% from 3-point range, but went on a 19-7 run to end Sunday's game.

North Carolina G Seth Trimble to undergo surgery after practice injury

North Carolina team captain Seth Trimble, who just played a key role in the Tar Heels' win over No. 19 Kansas on Friday, will be sidelined after breaking a bone in his left forearm during a practice session on Sunday. Trimble, a four-year senior guard, will undergo surgery this week, according to the school. A timetable for his return will be better known after the procedure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)