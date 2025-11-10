Soccer-Parma keeper Suzuki out of Japan squad after fracturing wrist, finger

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 11:00 IST
Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki has withdrawn from the squad for upcoming friendlies against Ghana and Bolivia after suffering fractures to his wrist and finger, the Japanese Football Association (JFA) said. The Parma keeper will miss games against Ghana in Toyota on Friday and Bolivia in Tokyo four days later, and has been replaced in the squad by Royal Antwerp's Taishi Brandon Nozawa, the JFA said in a statement.

Parma said the 23-year-old picked up the injury in their 2-2 draw with AC Milan on Saturday. "After picking up an injury against AC Milan last night, Zion Suzuki underwent scans today, which revealed a composite fracture in the middle finger of his left hand and in the scaphoid bone," Parma said in a statement on Sunday.

"Suzuki will undergo further specialist consultation in the coming days, and he will also have to undergo an eventual surgery in order to help cure the injury."

