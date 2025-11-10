Atletico Ottawa's Snow-Soaked Triumph: A Canadian Premier Delight

Amidst a theatrical snowstorm, Atletico Ottawa triumphed in the Canadian Premier League final, outplaying Cavalry FC 2-1 after extra time, in an unforgettable match held at bone-chilling minus 8 degrees Celsius.

The thrilling contest, paused every 15 minutes for snow removal, saw hosts Ottawa contend with the icy elements, aided by the standout performance of Mexican midfielder David Rodriguez. His remarkable 'icicle kick' for an equalizer and a subsequent decisive goal etched his name in Canadian soccer lore.

Fraser Aird initially gave Cavalry FC the lead with a cool penalty conversion, but it was Rodriguez's tactical brilliance that secured Ottawa a historic win. Despite the challenging conditions, both teams delivered a spectacle as memorable as it was frigid.

