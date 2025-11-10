Left Menu

Atletico Ottawa's Snow-Soaked Triumph: A Canadian Premier Delight

Atletico Ottawa claimed a dramatic victory in the Canadian Premier League final, defeating Cavalry FC 2-1 in extra time. The match was played in a snowstorm, with standout moments including a remarkable bicycle kick by David Rodriguez. Snowy conditions added to the memorable spectacle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:08 IST
Amidst a theatrical snowstorm, Atletico Ottawa triumphed in the Canadian Premier League final, outplaying Cavalry FC 2-1 after extra time, in an unforgettable match held at bone-chilling minus 8 degrees Celsius.

The thrilling contest, paused every 15 minutes for snow removal, saw hosts Ottawa contend with the icy elements, aided by the standout performance of Mexican midfielder David Rodriguez. His remarkable 'icicle kick' for an equalizer and a subsequent decisive goal etched his name in Canadian soccer lore.

Fraser Aird initially gave Cavalry FC the lead with a cool penalty conversion, but it was Rodriguez's tactical brilliance that secured Ottawa a historic win. Despite the challenging conditions, both teams delivered a spectacle as memorable as it was frigid.

(With inputs from agencies.)

