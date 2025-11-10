Left Menu

Apollo Sports Capital Scores Big with Atletico Madrid Stake

Apollo Sports Capital has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Atletico Madrid, valuing the club at around 2.5 billion euros. CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin and President Enrique Cerezo will remain in their roles. The investment is expected to complete by early 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 18:40 IST
Apollo Sports Capital, the sports investment division of U.S. fund Apollo, has struck a deal to become the majority shareholder of the renowned Spanish football club Atletico Madrid. The transaction, confirmed by the club on Monday, refrained from divulging specific financial information.

Insiders suggest the deal will appraise the club at around 2.5 billion euros ($2.92 billion), showcasing the growing interest of private equity firms in sports, attracted by the sector's stable revenue generation. Current club executives, CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin and President Enrique Cerezo, will continue their leadership roles and maintain their shareholder status, with the investment anticipated to finalize in early 2026.

Legal advisory for the deal was provided by A&O Shearman on behalf of Apollo Sports Capital, while ECIJA represented Gil Marin and Cerezo. The transaction follows Apollo's strategy of expanding into sports, seeking part of existing shareholders' stakes, possibly including those from investment fund Ares Management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

