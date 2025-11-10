Left Menu

Wallabies Aim to Keep Fueling Their Rugby Ambitions

Australian rugby prop forward Angus Bell expressed confidence in his team’s capability, despite coach Joe Schmidt's concerns over fatigue. The Wallabies, facing their 14th match in 20 weeks, remain motivated to compete in their upcoming test against Ireland, underscoring the honor of representing their country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:45 IST
In defiance of his coach's concerns, Wallabies' prop forward Angus Bell asserted that Australia still possesses the necessary vigor as they face their 14th international test in 20 weeks. With a crucial match against Ireland ahead, Bell emphasized the enduring privilege and motivation of representing the nation.

Despite recent lackluster performances, including losses to England and Italy, Bell shrugged off fatigue as an excuse. He reaffirmed the team's dedication to maintaining high performance standards. Speaking in Dublin, Bell outlined the team's unwavering determination and their commitment to improving.

Australia's impending clash against Ireland precedes their final tour match in Paris against France. The team has been engaged in rigorous reviews to refine their strategies. Bell conveyed the team's resilience, emphasizing personal growth and collective strength in overcoming challenges. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, Editing by Christian Radnedge)

