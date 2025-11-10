Atalanta's Managerial Shuffle: Juric Out, New Era Awaits

Atalanta has terminated manager Ivan Juric's contract after the team's dismal 3-0 home loss to Sassuolo, which placed them 13th in Serie A after 11 games. The Croatian, appointed to replace Gian Piero Gasperini, failed to revive the club's strong form from the previous season.

With only two victories this season, Atalanta now trails leaders Inter Milan by 11 points. The club officially announced Juric's dismissal and acknowledged his efforts, wishing him and his staff well for the future.

Raffaele Palladino, a former Fiorentina manager, is rumored to be Juric's successor as Atalanta gears up to face Napoli on November 22 after the international break.

(With inputs from agencies.)