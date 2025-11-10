Sourav Ganguly Lauds Dhruv Jurel Amidst Selection Dilemma
Former India captain Sourav Ganguly praised Dhruv Jurel's form but acknowledged the challenge of including him in a settled Test lineup. Jurel's stellar performances have sparked debate ahead of the South Africa series, notably as he challenges Rishabh Pant for a slot in the playing XI.
In recent commentary, former India captain Sourav Ganguly has expressed admiration for wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel's current form, while simultaneously acknowledging the complexities of incorporating him into the established Test lineup. Jurel has bolstered his case for a Test XI spot after hitting consecutive centuries against South Africa A in the second unofficial Test held in Bengaluru.
Speaking at an event, Ganguly noted, "He's playing well. I don't know what the selectors are thinking. The spots are basically taken with the two openers, then Shubman Gill at four, Pant at five, and KL Rahul is there, and they've been playing well." The Indian management now faces a tough selection call, especially with Rishabh Pant's anticipated return from injury, which intensifies competition for spots.
Jurel has showcased remarkable consistency, most notably during the Australia A tour earlier this year. Cumulatively, he has amassed 1,059 runs across nine matches, boasting four centuries with an impressive average topping 81. Present at Ganguly's remark was the launch of Kabuni, a UK AI and sports technology firm, in India. Kabuni aims to revolutionize data-driven coaching through artificial intelligence.
