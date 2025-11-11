Left Menu

Siraj Gears Up for Crucial Test Series Showdown Against South Africa

Mohammed Siraj is poised to lead India's bowling attack against South Africa in the impending two-Test series starting November 14 at Eden Gardens. As a key figure in the World Test Championship cycle, he aims to capitalize on his current form and extend India's strong performance on home turf.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 12:37 IST
Mohammed Siraj. (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Mohammed Siraj has expressed his eagerness to capitalize on the opportunity presented by the forthcoming India-South Africa two-Test series, slated to commence on November 14 at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Siraj is set to lead the Indian bowling line-up, working alongside top-ranked Test bowler Jasprit Bumrah.

The 31-year-old pacer from Hyderabad, currently the leading wicket-taker in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle, is keen to make an impression in the home series. "This series is crucial for the new WTC cycle, especially since South Africa is the defending champion. While they drew 1-1 with Pakistan, we're confident from our own good form," Siraj shared on JioStar.

In the recent two-Test away series against the West Indies, Siraj excelled, capturing 10 wickets at an impressive average of 13. Reflecting on India's current WTC cycle, where the team has won four out of seven Tests, Siraj remains confident. Led by Temba Bavuma, South Africa approaches the series after a draw against Pakistan, yet India is poised to dominate on familiar grounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

