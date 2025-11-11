Hamirpur Triumphs at 12th Himachal Junior Kho Kho Championship

The 12th Himachal Pradesh State Junior Kho Kho Championship for Boys and Girls wrapped up triumphantly at Government Senior Secondary School, Jukhala, with Hamirpur securing a remarkable double victory. The district claimed both Boys' and Girls' titles following two days of intense and spirited competition.

Organized by the Himachal Pradesh Kho Kho Association under the auspices of the Kho Kho Federation of India, the championship ended on November 9. In the Girls' final, Hamirpur overcame Mandi with a 12-7 scoreline, while in a tense Boys' final, they narrowly defeated Sirmaur 10-9, winning by merely one point.

The tournament, showcasing teams from eight districts, marks the growing interest in Kho Kho among Himachal Pradesh's youth. Officiating the closing ceremony, Vikas Thakur commended the victors and praised the event's success in fostering traditional sports. Rahul and Kritika Rana from Hamirpur received accolades for their outstanding play, being named Best Players in their respective categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)