Cueists Shine as Indian Playmakers Mark Tournament Triumphs

Indian cueist Hussain Khan staged a thrilling 4-3 victory against Australia's Hassan Kerde, advancing to the pre-quarterfinals at the IBSF World Snooker Championships on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old celebrated this win after emerging from the first stage qualification and will meet Poland's Michal Szubarczyk in the last-16. Meanwhile, India's Pankaj Advani, a three-time champion, exited the tournament with a 1-4 loss to China's Deng Haohui. Deng quickly established a 3-0 lead; however, despite Advani pulling one frame back with a 53 break, the Chinese player secured the win.

On the women's front, four Indian competitors progressed to the knockout rounds. Amee Kamani, securing first place in Group D, entered the last-eight stage as the second seed. Keerthana Pandian also topped her group, finishing fifth, thereby advancing to the pre-quarterfinals, alongside Natasha Chethan and Anupama Ramachandran, who both showcased formidable performances.

