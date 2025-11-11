Left Menu

Cueists Shine as Indian Playmakers Mark Tournament Triumphs

Indian cueist Hussain Khan achieved a dramatic 4-3 victory over Australian player Hassan Kerde, advancing to the IBSF World Snooker Championships pre-quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Pankaj Advani was knocked out by China's Deng Haohui. Four Indian women, including Amee Kamani, advanced to the knockout rounds, displaying strong performances.

Updated: 11-11-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 19:54 IST
Indian cueist Hussain Khan staged a thrilling 4-3 victory against Australia's Hassan Kerde, advancing to the pre-quarterfinals at the IBSF World Snooker Championships on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old celebrated this win after emerging from the first stage qualification and will meet Poland's Michal Szubarczyk in the last-16. Meanwhile, India's Pankaj Advani, a three-time champion, exited the tournament with a 1-4 loss to China's Deng Haohui. Deng quickly established a 3-0 lead; however, despite Advani pulling one frame back with a 53 break, the Chinese player secured the win.

On the women's front, four Indian competitors progressed to the knockout rounds. Amee Kamani, securing first place in Group D, entered the last-eight stage as the second seed. Keerthana Pandian also topped her group, finishing fifth, thereby advancing to the pre-quarterfinals, alongside Natasha Chethan and Anupama Ramachandran, who both showcased formidable performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

