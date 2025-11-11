Aishwary Pratap's Silver Triumph at the World Championship
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar clinched a silver in men's 50m rifle 3 positions at the World Championships, equalling the qualification world record. India secured multiple medals, holding second in the tally. Chinese counterparts led the championship in golds, with intense confrontations in both individual and team events.
- Country:
- India
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar demonstrated his shooting prowess, equalling the qualification world record and earning his first individual World Championship medal with a silver in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions final.
Tomar finished closely behind China's Olympic champion Liu Yukun, who led by just 0.2 points. Despite a shaky start, Tomar delivered impressive performances in the prone and standing positions, matching the world record score.
In the 10m air pistol mixed team final, India's Samrat Rana and Esha Singh faced fierce competition from Chinese duo Kai Hu and Qianxun Yao, ultimately settling for silver after a gripping match. India remains strong in the medal tally with multiple wins.
(With inputs from agencies.)
