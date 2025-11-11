Left Menu

Indian Grandmasters Hold Their Ground at World Chess Cup

Indian grandmasters, including Arjun Erigaisi and P Harikrishna, drew their first games in the fourth round of the World Chess Cup. Erigaisi played against Peter Leko, who was content with a draw. Other matches saw Praggnanandhaa facing Daniil Dubov and Harikrishna playing against Nils Grandelius.

Updated: 11-11-2025 21:03 IST
At the ongoing World Chess Cup, Indian chess prodigies demonstrated resilience, drawing their opening games in the fourth round. Among the headliners was Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi, who effectively held off Peter Leko's strategies to end their game in a draw.

Meanwhile, Praggnanandhaa found himself in a precarious position against Daniil Dubov. However, Dubov agreed to a draw, choosing not to push for a win. This round illustrated the strategic challenges players face as they eye a place in the finals.

Grandmaster P Harikrishna also concluded his game with Nils Grandelius peacefully. Despite Nils's reputation for pursuing higher stakes, the draw maintained Harikrishna's steady course in the competition.

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

