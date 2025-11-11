Indian Grandmasters Hold Their Ground at World Chess Cup

At the ongoing World Chess Cup, Indian chess prodigies demonstrated resilience, drawing their opening games in the fourth round. Among the headliners was Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi, who effectively held off Peter Leko's strategies to end their game in a draw.

Meanwhile, Praggnanandhaa found himself in a precarious position against Daniil Dubov. However, Dubov agreed to a draw, choosing not to push for a win. This round illustrated the strategic challenges players face as they eye a place in the finals.

Grandmaster P Harikrishna also concluded his game with Nils Grandelius peacefully. Despite Nils's reputation for pursuing higher stakes, the draw maintained Harikrishna's steady course in the competition.