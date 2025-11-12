Left Menu

Toto Wolff's Stake Sale Sparks Potential $6 Billion Valuation for Mercedes F1

Toto Wolff is in talks to sell part of his Mercedes F1 stake, potentially valuing the team at $6 billion. The governance will stay unchanged, but an outside investor might acquire a 5% stake. Mercedes, previously dominant, is second in standings while McLaren advances with Mercedes engines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-11-2025 01:34 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 01:34 IST
Toto Wolff's Stake Sale Sparks Potential $6 Billion Valuation for Mercedes F1
Toto Wolff
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Toto Wolff, Mercedes Formula One's team principal, is reportedly negotiating to sell a portion of his ownership stake, potentially setting a new valuation record of $6 billion for the team, according to Sportico and the Financial Times.

Despite these reports, Mercedes officials emphasized that the team's governance would not be altered and affirmed that all three partners are dedicated to the team's long-term success. Wolff aims to include an external investor into the holding company possessing his share, with the investor expected to acquire approximately 5% ownership.

Mercedes dominated the F1 constructors' championship from 2014 through 2021 and currently stands second for the 2025 season. Meanwhile, McLaren, which also uses Mercedes engines, has secured the constructors' title for a successive year and is poised to claim the drivers' title. In 2022, Mumtalakat and Abu Dhabi's CYVN Holdings acquired McLaren Racing, valuing it at $5 billion.

TRENDING

1
Endangered Humboldt Penguins Face Decline

Endangered Humboldt Penguins Face Decline

 Global
2
AstraZeneca Reaches New Heights, Pfizer Makes Bold Acquisition

AstraZeneca Reaches New Heights, Pfizer Makes Bold Acquisition

 Global
3
Dow Surges Amid Hopes for Shutdown Resolution, AI Stocks Tumble

Dow Surges Amid Hopes for Shutdown Resolution, AI Stocks Tumble

 Global
4
Trump vs. BBC: Legal Showdown or Empty Threat?

Trump vs. BBC: Legal Showdown or Empty Threat?

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025