Toto Wolff's Stake Sale Sparks Potential $6 Billion Valuation for Mercedes F1

Toto Wolff, Mercedes Formula One's team principal, is reportedly negotiating to sell a portion of his ownership stake, potentially setting a new valuation record of $6 billion for the team, according to Sportico and the Financial Times.

Despite these reports, Mercedes officials emphasized that the team's governance would not be altered and affirmed that all three partners are dedicated to the team's long-term success. Wolff aims to include an external investor into the holding company possessing his share, with the investor expected to acquire approximately 5% ownership.

Mercedes dominated the F1 constructors' championship from 2014 through 2021 and currently stands second for the 2025 season. Meanwhile, McLaren, which also uses Mercedes engines, has secured the constructors' title for a successive year and is poised to claim the drivers' title. In 2022, Mumtalakat and Abu Dhabi's CYVN Holdings acquired McLaren Racing, valuing it at $5 billion.