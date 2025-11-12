Intense Sporting Clashes and Crucial Movements in the World of Sport

Carlos Alcaraz showcased resilience in a gripping ATP Finals match, overcoming Taylor Fritz with a hard-fought 6-7(2), 7-5, 6-3 win. Meanwhile, Lorenzo Musetti's victory against Alex de Minaur keeps the group's momentum aflame as they eye semifinal spots.

In basketball, Cade Cunningham propelled the Pistons to a riveting overtime win over the Wizards, thanks to a career-high 46-point triple-double performance. The NBA round also saw Jalen Green of the Suns sidelined due to a hamstring strain.

Amid significant shifts, Toto Wolff discusses selling part of Mercedes F1 stake, while Dallas Mavericks part ways with GM Nico Harrison following a shaky season start. Additionally, prominent automakers Rick Hendrick and Roger Penske are to testify in an antitrust case involving 23XI, Front Row, and NASCAR.