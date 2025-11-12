Left Menu

Stokes Confident Despite Ashes Preparation Criticisms

Captain Ben Stokes dismissed concerns about England's Ashes preparations, attributing limitations to the modern game's demands. He emphasized readiness for the series, highlighting the skills of pace bowlers Mark Wood and Jofra Archer. Stokes also addressed the unique challenges of playing an Ashes series in Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 09:31 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 09:31 IST
Captain Ben Stokes

Captain Ben Stokes dismissed concerns about England's preparation for the Ashes series, citing modern game demands as a challenge.

Stokes expressed confidence in the team's readiness, aided by standout performances expected from pacemen Mark Wood and Jofra Archer.

He also advised players on the unique pressures of an Ashes tour in Australia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

