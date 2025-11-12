Joe Root Poised for Ashes Success as England's Talismanic Batter Gears Up

In anticipation of the 2025 Ashes series, England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick commends Joe Root for his exceptional batting form, describing the right-hand batter as increasingly commanding over his game.

Root enters Australia with a lead in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings, though historically challenged by Australia's formidable bowling. Despite this, England's ex-captain is primed for a breakthrough performance down under, crucially owing to guidance from coach Brendon McCullum.

As the series nears, Root's capability to end his Australian century drought is awaited, with the preliminary test against the England Lions set in Perth. The much-anticipated Ashes kicks off on November 21 as Root, aged 34, seeks a historic away Test victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)