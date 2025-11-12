Left Menu

Joe Root Poised for Ashes Success as England's Talismanic Batter Gears Up

England assistant coach, Marcus Trescothick, praises Joe Root's recent batting prowess ahead of the 2025 Ashes series in Australia. Despite previous struggles, Root is in top form, showing newfound confidence under Brendon McCullum. Trescothick anticipates Root's century drought in Australia to end this series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 10:28 IST
Joe Root Poised for Ashes Success as England's Talismanic Batter Gears Up
England right-hand batter Joe Root (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In anticipation of the 2025 Ashes series, England assistant coach Marcus Trescothick commends Joe Root for his exceptional batting form, describing the right-hand batter as increasingly commanding over his game.

Root enters Australia with a lead in the ICC Men's Test Batting Rankings, though historically challenged by Australia's formidable bowling. Despite this, England's ex-captain is primed for a breakthrough performance down under, crucially owing to guidance from coach Brendon McCullum.

As the series nears, Root's capability to end his Australian century drought is awaited, with the preliminary test against the England Lions set in Perth. The much-anticipated Ashes kicks off on November 21 as Root, aged 34, seeks a historic away Test victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Massive Delhi Car Blast Unravels Transnational Terror Network

Massive Delhi Car Blast Unravels Transnational Terror Network

 India
2
BJP Confident of Victory as Exit Polls Favor NDA in Bihar

BJP Confident of Victory as Exit Polls Favor NDA in Bihar

 India
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Military Plane Crash Claims 20 Lives

Tragedy in the Skies: Military Plane Crash Claims 20 Lives

 Turkey
4
Indian Army's Medical Mastery in Arunachal Jungles

Indian Army's Medical Mastery in Arunachal Jungles

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025