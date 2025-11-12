Left Menu

South Africa's Spin Strategy: Aiming to Make History in India

South Africa's coach Shukri Conrad backs spinners Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, and Simon Harmer to excel against India in the upcoming Test series. Envisioning it as a historic opportunity akin to their WTC final against Australia, Conrad emphasizes the impact of spin and familiarity from IPL experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-11-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 13:55 IST
South Africa's head coach, Shukri Conrad, has placed his confidence in his trio of spinners, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, and Simon Harmer, as they prepare to face India. As the Test series unfolds, Conrad hopes his team can 'make history' against the formidable Indian side.

Following the series opener at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, the attention will shift to Guwahati for its inaugural Test match. The South African spinners, fresh from impressive performances in Pakistan, aim to replicate their success in India. Conrad has explicitly linked this series to South Africa's triumphant WTC final against Australia.

Conrad noted that familiarity with Indian conditions and opponents, owing to IPL experiences, would aid his team's performance. While the focus is often on spin in India, Conrad reminded that fast bowlers also play a crucial role, especially at iconic venues like Eden Gardens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

