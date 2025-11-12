Left Menu

Ben Stokes Defends England's Ashes Prep Amid Criticism

Skipper Ben Stokes defends England's minimal warm-up matches before the Ashes Test series against Australia. Critics question this approach, but Stokes insists it's sufficient. The England squad, lacking recent wins in Australia, faces a strong Australian side. Stokes highlights scheduling challenges and expectations from both teams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Perth | Updated: 12-11-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 14:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

England skipper Ben Stokes has defended the team's minimal warm-up schedule ahead of the imminent Ashes series against Australia in Perth, commencing November 21. Despite criticism from cricket legends like Ian Botham and Geoffrey Boycott, Stokes asserts that England's preparations are adequate for the high-stakes series.

England, which has not won an Ashes series in Australia in 14 years, faces a formidable Australian team that swept their visitors 5-0, 4-0, and 4-0 in the last three series Down Under. Stokes and Joe Root, pivotal figures in the England squad, have yet to experience a test win in Australia.

Stokes highlighted the impact of a packed cricket schedule on preparation opportunities. This year's preparation includes a three-day match against the England Lions. Meanwhile, Australian fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Sean Abbott have faced injury concerns ahead of the series, though Hazlewood was later cleared.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

