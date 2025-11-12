Spin Showdown: India Faces South Africa's Subcontinental Challenge

India's cricket team is gearing up for a challenging two-Test series against South Africa, who arrive armed with a formidable spin attack. Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate hopes the Indian batters have learned crucial lessons from last year's series defeat against New Zealand.

South Africa's recent encounter in Pakistan highlighted their spin prowess, with key players like Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer taking significant wickets. Anticipating a similar challenge, Ten Doeschate calls the Proteas' approach akin to a subcontinental style, posing a considerable test for the hosts.

The series is pivotal for India, especially with the World Test Championship stakes. Players like Shubman Gill must adapt across formats, as emphasized by the coach. A balanced Eden pitch looks to offer both pace and spin, promising an intriguing cricketing contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)