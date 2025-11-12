Odisha Gears Up for High-Stakes Cricket Match: Security and Infrastructure on Spotlight
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has ordered enhanced security and seamless logistics for the T20 match between India and South Africa scheduled for December 9 in Cuttack. Prompted by a recent car blast in Delhi, the administration focuses on crowd management and contingency plans.
In anticipation of the high-profile T20 cricket match between India and South Africa on December 9, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed the state police to implement airtight security measures in Cuttack. The order was issued in light of a recent car blast in Delhi that raised security concerns.
The Chief Minister emphasized the global attention that the match will attract and urged flawless organization. Measures including a green corridor for emergencies, efficient crowd control, and streamlined ticket distribution were suggested. Sanjay Behera of the Odisha Cricket Association updated officials on various logistical preparations.
Past issues with floodlights during a match against England prompted Majhi to call for extra generators and monitoring systems to ensure uninterrupted power. The meeting saw participation from various dignitaries, including Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja, emphasizing the government's focus on a successful event.
