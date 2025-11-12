Left Menu

No More Experiments: England's Final World Cup Qualifying Push

England coach Thomas Tuchel dismisses experimentation ahead of final World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania. With a flawless record in Group K, England aims to solidify their momentum while welcoming back players Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden. Serbia's new coach seeks redemption against England's high standards.

Updated: 12-11-2025 19:08 IST
Thomas Tuchel

England's football coach, Thomas Tuchel, has declared the end of experimentation as he gears up for the final World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania.

Maintaining a perfect track record in Group K, England is already set for the 2023 finals in North America. However, Tuchel insists that no radical changes will be introduced in forthcoming matches at Wembley and Tirana, emphasizing the focus on sustaining their established performance levels.

Recalling Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham and Manchester City's Phil Foden, Tuchel highlighted the importance of players earning their starting spots. Despite their absence, England showcased a dominant performance, beating Serbia 5-0. As Tuchel aims to keep up the momentum, Serbia will look to bounce back under new coach Veljko Paunovic.

