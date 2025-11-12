Left Menu

High Drama in Sheffield Shield: Handscomb Steals the Show, SA Clinches Victory

Peter Handscomb's extraordinary century led Victoria to a crushing 300-run victory over Steve Smith-led NSW in the Sheffield Shield. South Australia's thrilling three-wicket win over Tasmania highlighted the recent matches. Meanwhile, Cameron Green's impressive performance kept Western Australia competitive against Queensland.

Steve Smith was the lone warrior for NSW. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Peter Handscomb delivered a match-winning performance with his captivating century, steering Victoria to a convincing 300-run triumph over New South Wales, which features cricket heavyweights like Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, and Josh Hazlewood. Despite these big names, NSW faltered, slipping to third place in the Sheffield Shield standings.

Victoria chose to bat first, amassing 382 with significant contributions from Handscomb (104 runs) and others. Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon each scalped four wickets. However, NSW's batting collapsed in their first innings, managing just 128 runs, where Smith's 57 stood out. A stellar five-wicket haul by Sam Elliott tightened Victoria's grip, leading to a second innings declaration at 171/9, establishing a daunting 426-run lead.

Though Smith gathered another half-century, NSW struggled to 125 in their second innings, thanks to effective spells from Elliott and company. Meanwhile, South Australia outperformed Tasmania in a tightly contested match, with Liam Scott's all-round excellence leading them to a nail-biting three-wicket victory.

