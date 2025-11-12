Markram Praises Gill's Stellar Performance Ahead of India-South Africa Test
Aiden Markram lauded Indian captain Shubman Gill's exceptional form ahead of the India-South Africa Test series, beginning at Eden Gardens. Gill's record-breaking performance in England has set high expectations. Meanwhile, Markram expressed confidence in South Africa's ability to defend their ICC World Test Championship title despite challenging Indian conditions.
Ahead of South Africa's first Test against India at Kolkata's Eden Gardens, star player Aiden Markram praised Indian skipper Shubman Gill for his outstanding performance in red-ball cricket. Gill's achievements in England, where he scored a remarkable 754 runs in five matches, have been lauded as a significant accomplishment for the young captain.
Markram highlighted that scoring runs in England is a noteworthy achievement, acknowledging Gill's form as a "feather in the cap." This year, Gill has managed to score 979 runs in 15 innings, bolstering his reputation with five centuries and maintaining an impressive average of 69.92.
Reflecting on South Africa's victory in the ICC World Test Championship against Australia, Markram noted the win instilled belief and confidence within the team. As they prepare for the challenging Indian conditions, Markram emphasized the importance of seizing the opportunity to create something special and reiterated their determination to defend their title.
