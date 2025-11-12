Epic Comeback: Felix Auger-Aliassime Triumphs in ATP Finals Thriller

In an electrifying comeback, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated American Ben Shelton in a tense 4-6 7-6(7) 7-5 match at the ATP Finals on Wednesday. Initially struggling, Auger-Aliassime rallied to force a decider with a crucial tiebreak victory, eventually overcoming Shelton on his third match point.

Both Auger-Aliassime and Shelton were seeking redemption after losing their opening round-robin matches. While the American's powerful serve dominated the initial set, the Canadian's perseverance paid off, marking his first win of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Bjorn Borg Group's top chances rest on Jannik Sinner, the defending champion, and Alexander Zverev, a two-time winner, who are set to compete later on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)