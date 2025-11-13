Left Menu

Norwegian Soccer Star's Future at Risk Amid Video Scandal

Norwegian soccer player Andreas Schjelderup faces possible conviction for sharing an illegal video, casting a shadow over Norway's World Cup qualification bid. Despite the revelation, Schjelderup remains with the national team, as he and officials acknowledge the seriousness of the mistake he made at 19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Oslo | Updated: 13-11-2025 09:34 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 09:34 IST
  • Norway

Andreas Schjelderup, a promising winger for Norway, finds himself under scrutiny as he admits potential conviction for sharing an illicit video when he was just 19. Despite the looming legal battle, Schjelderup has joined the Norwegian squad in its pursuit of World Cup qualification.

The video scandal has emerged at a critical time, with Norway leading their group and on the cusp of a World Cup berth. Notably, the squad includes Manchester City icon Erling Haaland, adding pressure to maintain focus amid the controversy.

In response to the situation, Norway Football Association President Lise Klaveness and Coach Ståle Solbakken have emphasized the gravity of the offense, while also standing by Schjelderup, describing the player's full cooperation with authorities as pivotal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

