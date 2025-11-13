Graeme Smith Emphasizes Crucial Start for South Africa in India Test Series
Former South African captain Graeme Smith highlights the importance of a strong start in the Test series against India, emphasizing the favorable batting conditions at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. He warns that falling behind in the subcontinent poses significant challenges, particularly against India's formidable spin attack.
- Country:
- India
Former captain of South Africa, Graeme Smith, has underscored the significance of beginning well in the forthcoming Test series against India, noting the advantageous batting conditions at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Smith emphasized that those lagging in the subcontinent face challenges in catching up, given the spin-friendly pitches.
Speaking during an SA20 event in Mumbai, Smith stated, as per ESPNcricinfo, that the first Test at Kolkata offers good batting value, which should inspire the South Africans to deliver robust performances. He pointed out the necessity for the visiting team's top order to establish a firm foundation before countering the host's spinners.
Smith expressed confidence in South Africa's spin options, particularly Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, believing they could destabilize the Indian batting lineup. He also highlighted the capability of South Africa's pace attack, including Kagiso Rabada, to exploit reverse swing conditions.
ALSO READ
Kolkata Gears Up for Cricket Showdown with Enhanced Security and Traffic Plans
Kolkata Police Heightens Security Ahead of India-South Africa Test Match
Kolkata Credit Card Fraud: Alleged Scammer Arrested
India and South Africa Set for Spinning Showdown in Kolkata Test
Eden Gardens Test Awaits: Bowlers Poised for Morning Edge as India Faces South Africa