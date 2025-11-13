Graeme Smith Emphasizes Crucial Start for South Africa in India Test Series

Former captain of South Africa, Graeme Smith, has underscored the significance of beginning well in the forthcoming Test series against India, noting the advantageous batting conditions at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Smith emphasized that those lagging in the subcontinent face challenges in catching up, given the spin-friendly pitches.

Speaking during an SA20 event in Mumbai, Smith stated, as per ESPNcricinfo, that the first Test at Kolkata offers good batting value, which should inspire the South Africans to deliver robust performances. He pointed out the necessity for the visiting team's top order to establish a firm foundation before countering the host's spinners.

Smith expressed confidence in South Africa's spin options, particularly Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, believing they could destabilize the Indian batting lineup. He also highlighted the capability of South Africa's pace attack, including Kagiso Rabada, to exploit reverse swing conditions.