Left Menu

Graeme Smith Emphasizes Crucial Start for South Africa in India Test Series

Former South African captain Graeme Smith highlights the importance of a strong start in the Test series against India, emphasizing the favorable batting conditions at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. He warns that falling behind in the subcontinent poses significant challenges, particularly against India's formidable spin attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 11:20 IST
Graeme Smith Emphasizes Crucial Start for South Africa in India Test Series
Temba Bavuma with South African team (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former captain of South Africa, Graeme Smith, has underscored the significance of beginning well in the forthcoming Test series against India, noting the advantageous batting conditions at Kolkata's Eden Gardens. Smith emphasized that those lagging in the subcontinent face challenges in catching up, given the spin-friendly pitches.

Speaking during an SA20 event in Mumbai, Smith stated, as per ESPNcricinfo, that the first Test at Kolkata offers good batting value, which should inspire the South Africans to deliver robust performances. He pointed out the necessity for the visiting team's top order to establish a firm foundation before countering the host's spinners.

Smith expressed confidence in South Africa's spin options, particularly Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, believing they could destabilize the Indian batting lineup. He also highlighted the capability of South Africa's pace attack, including Kagiso Rabada, to exploit reverse swing conditions.

TRENDING

1
Major Drug Bust: Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Meth Worth Rs 45 Crore

Major Drug Bust: Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police Seize Meth Worth Rs 45 Cror...

 India
2
Singapore Advances in Tokenised Finance: Trials, Regulations, and Collaborations

Singapore Advances in Tokenised Finance: Trials, Regulations, and Collaborat...

 Global
3
Kerala Education Minister Clarifies Stand Amidst Funding Dispute with Centre

Kerala Education Minister Clarifies Stand Amidst Funding Dispute with Centre

 India
4
Gold Rally Signals Bright Future for Indian Equities

Gold Rally Signals Bright Future for Indian Equities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025