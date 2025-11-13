Left Menu

Tri-Nation Cricket Series Moves To Rawalpindi After Islamabad Bombing

The tri-nation Twenty20 series between Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe has been relocated to Rawalpindi after a bombing in Islamabad. This decision follows discussions with cricket boards and is key preparation for the T20 World Cup. Security concerns remain significant for international cricket in Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 13:17 IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that the tri-nation Twenty20 international series, involving hosts Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe, will take place in Rawalpindi. This decision follows a deadly suicide bombing in Islamabad, prompting relocations from originally planned venues in Lahore.

This series is crucial preparation ahead of the next year's T20 World Cup set in India and Sri Lanka, and comes after Pakistan's scheduled one-day internationals against Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi. While some Sri Lankan players expressed safety concerns, the team is set to continue its participation following security assurances.

The move underscores ongoing security challenges for international sports in Pakistan, a situation familiar since the 2009 attack on Sri Lanka's cricket team. Despite such concerns, improvements in security have enabled the return of international teams, underscored by Sri Lanka's tour in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

