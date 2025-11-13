India's Compound Archers Shine at Asian Championships

India's compound archers made a significant mark at the Asian Championships, clinching two gold medals and one silver in a remarkable display of skill and precision on Thursday.

The women's team, consisting of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Deepshikha, and Prithika Pradeep, led the medal charge with an electrifying 236–234 victory over Korea in the compound women's team final.

In a thrilling climax for the day, the potent pair of Abhishek Verma and Deepshikha showcased flawless coordination to defeat Bangladesh 153–151 in the compound mixed team final, adding another gold to India's tally, while the men's team took silver against Kazakhstan with a score of 229–230.

(With inputs from agencies.)