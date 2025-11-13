Mark Wood's Return: Ashes Hopes and Hamstring Woes

Fast bowler Mark Wood encountered a slight hamstring issue during England's only warmup match before the Ashes tour kicks off in Australia next week. The team disclosed on Thursday that Wood, who bowled an intended eight overs, left the field at Perth's Lilac Hill.

The England and Wales Cricket Board revealed that Wood is set to undergo a precautionary scan on Friday, with plans for him to bowl again on Saturday. He is in the midst of a comeback after nine months out following knee surgery.

The first test of the Ashes series is slated to begin on November 21 in Perth. Wood has been training rigorously with strapping on his leg, aiming to make a significant impact in the series.

