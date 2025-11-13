Jyothi Surekha Vennam Leads India to Archery Glory at Asian Championships
Indian archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam spearheaded a triumphant campaign at the Asian Championships, securing three gold medals and a silver. Alongside her teammates, she clinched the women's individual and team events. Other team members excelled in mixed and men's events, ensuring a successful competition for India.
Indian archery witnessed a historic triumph at the Asian Championships when seasoned campaigner Jyothi Surekha Vennam led her team to three gold medals and a silver. Vennam clinched the women's individual and team titles, dominating her events with exceptional performances.
In the women's team final, she collaborated with Deepshikha and Prithika Pradeep to achieve a thrilling victory over South Korea. The trio showcased near-flawless shooting skills to outclass their opponents, highlighting Vennam's pivotal role in India's triumph.
Adding to India's accolades, the compound mixed team of Abhishek Verma and Deepshikha secured another gold, while the men's team settled for silver, narrowly losing to Kazakhstan in a close-fought encounter.
