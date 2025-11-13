Left Menu

Arjun Erigaisi Shines in FIDE World Cup as Praggnanandhaa Exits

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi and P Harikrishna excelled to advance to the pre-quarterfinals of the FIDE World Cup 2025, defeating Peter Leko and Nils Grandelius respectively. Meanwhile, R Praggnanandhaa's journey came to an end at the hands of Daniil Dubov. The tournament follows a knock-out format, incorporating multiple rounds.

In a dramatic day at the FIDE World Cup 2025, Indian Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi emerged victorious against Hungary's GM Peter Leko in both rapid tie-break games, securing his place in the pre-quarterfinals on Thursday. Meanwhile, compatriot P Harikrishna capitalized on his chances against Sweden's GM Nils Grandelius to join Erigaisi in advancing.

The tournament is progressing as a knockout competition, with eight rounds in total, each consisting of different game formats. Arjun Erigaisi demonstrated remarkable skill, especially in the rapid rounds, where he dominated with a strategic win over Leko, who faced the pressure of a must-win situation.

On the other hand, R Praggnanandhaa's campaign concluded after a challenging encounter with former World Rapid Champion GM Daniil Dubov. Despite an early draw in their first rapid game, Dubov's aggressive strategy in the second game proved decisive. As the tournament advances, all eyes are set on the upcoming matches featuring other prominent grandmasters.

