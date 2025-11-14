Barcelona to Immortalize Messi with Camp Nou Statue

Barcelona is set to pay a stunning tribute to Lionel Messi by erecting a statue outside the newly upgraded Camp Nou. Club President Joan Laporta shared this news during a book presentation on Thursday.

Laporta emphasized the ongoing discussions about permanently honoring their record scorer and Argentine World Cup winner. "Messi will always be linked to Barca," he reiterated, mentioning that the doors remain open for Messi's return.

The decision to commission a statue aligns with tributes for other club legends, like Johan Cruyff. Although Messi's return as a player is unlikely due to his MLS contract, the club aims for "the most beautiful tribute in the world" once renovations are complete.

