Carlos Alcaraz Seals Year-End Top Spot Amid ATP Finals Drama

Carlos Alcaraz achieved his objective of finishing the year as the world number one by defeating Lorenzo Musetti at the ATP Finals, a victory which also paved the way for Alex De Minaur to reach the semi-finals.

The Spanish tennis star, who concluded 2022 in the leading position, maintained his dominance throughout the season by not only reaching the finals in three Grand Slam tournaments but also clinching titles at the French and U.S. Opens. Despite triumphing against Musetti, Alcaraz's win extinguished any remaining hopes for Jannik Sinner to ascend in the rankings.

In parallel, Australian Alex De Minaur put on a striking performance against Taylor Fritz, securing his place in the semis with a decisive win, even amid confusion over qualification scenarios. De Minaur's advancement emerged after only one round-robin victory, equalling performances by Musetti and Fritz.

