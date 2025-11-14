Sports Buzz: Comebacks, Injuries, and Strategic Shifts

The sports world is witnessing a series of noteworthy events, with athletes making comebacks and others facing setbacks. The Baltimore Ravens' quarterback, Lamar Jackson, returned to practice after a knee issue, offering a boost for the team ahead of their weekend match against the Cleveland Browns.

In a significant move, Apple TV announced the discontinuation of the MLS Season Pass fee by 2026, enhancing accessibility for fans. Meanwhile, legal troubles surround Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase, who pleaded not guilty to charges related to bet-rigging.

Injury updates continue to dominate, with Toronto Maple Leafs' star Auston Matthews and Orlando Magic's Paolo Banchero both sidelined. Additionally, discussions around the potential sale of the San Diego Padres and shifts in NFL coaching positions are shaping the sports domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)