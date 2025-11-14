Carissa Moore: A Comeback Wave After Motherhood

Carissa Moore, an Olympic gold medallist and five-time world champion, is making waves yet again as she prepares to return to the world surfing tour in 2026, following the birth of her baby girl. The World Surf League announced this on Thursday, marking her return after her last competition appearance at the Paris Olympics.

Moore, who was two months pregnant during her quarter-final exit in the Paris Games, expresses the significance of her upcoming return. "To put my jersey back on after having a baby feels like such a win," the Hawaiian surfer shares. She aspires for her journey to inspire her daughter and all women to continue chasing their dreams as life evolves.

Regarded as one of the most consistent performers on the professional tour, Moore was the youngest to win a world title in 2011 before Caitlin Simmers surpassed her record. Ready to tackle new challenges, Moore is excited to compete against up-and-coming talents, such as Molly Picklum and Tya Zebrowski, as she eyes Los Angeles 2028 for another Olympic shot.