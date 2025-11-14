Highlights from the World of Sports: Triumphs and Challenges

Tennessee pulled through with a narrow victory over Belmont in the Women's Top 25, aided by a crucial three-pointer by Kaniya Boyd. The tense game had the Bruins leading in the final quarter before Tennessee's rally secured their win.

Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews will miss a week due to a non-serious lower-body injury. Meanwhile, the road-dominant Atlanta Hawks triumphed over the Utah Jazz, driven by strong performances from Onyeka Okongwu and Jalen Johnson.

Shohei Ohtani's unanimous MVP win has brought joy to Japan amidst economic turmoil. Notably, Kai Trump's challenging debut at the LPGA tournament marked her entry into professional golf, while the Cleveland Guardians' Emmanuel Clase deals with legal issues, pleading not guilty to bet-rigging charges.

