Left Menu

Pakistan Super League Expansion: New Cities on the Horizon

The Pakistan Cricket Board is offering bidders a choice of six cities for two new teams in the PSL. The league's franchise fees have been independently evaluated and increased. The sale process for these teams will conclude next month, although the 11th edition's schedule remains undecided.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:15 IST
Pakistan Super League Expansion: New Cities on the Horizon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced six cities for potential bidders interested in securing the rights to two new teams for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) over the next decade.

In a meeting with PSL CEO Salman Naseer and current franchise representatives, the PCB is allowing bids from the cities of Hyderabad, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit, and Rawalpindi.

The process to issue tenders for the new teams is set to begin in the coming days, with the expectation to wrap up ownership rights sales by next month. An independent audit has evaluated the franchises and recommended higher annual fees for existing teams, with Multan Sultans noted as the priciest at USD 6.35 million annually. Despite these developments, the scheduling of the PSL's 11th edition remains unresolved, as it could coincide with the Indian Premier League between March and May next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA's Dominance Continues: A Landslide Victory in Bihar

NDA's Dominance Continues: A Landslide Victory in Bihar

 India
2
New Leadership Elevates Bridgestone India's Vision for Sustainability

New Leadership Elevates Bridgestone India's Vision for Sustainability

 India
3
Tragedy in Tuzla: Retirement Home Fire Claims 15 Lives

Tragedy in Tuzla: Retirement Home Fire Claims 15 Lives

 Bosnia And Herzegovina
4
BJP Celebrations in Kerala Mark Bihar Election Success

BJP Celebrations in Kerala Mark Bihar Election Success

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025