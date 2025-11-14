Ankita and Dhiraj Shine: India Triumphs at Asian Archery Championships

At the Asian Archery Championship, Indian archers Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara delivered stellar performances, securing gold medals in their respective categories. Ankita outperformed Paris Olympics silver medalist Nam Suhyeon of South Korea 7-3, while Dhiraj bested fellow Indian Rahul 6-2 in the men's final, ensuring a dominant finish for India.

Ankita's journey to the top was marked by a pivotal semifinal victory against her senior teammate Deepika Kumari. The thrilling match ended in a shoot-off, with Ankita's arrow closer to the center, advancing her to the finals where she showcased exceptional skill and composure.

Dhiraj's path to gold included a powerful comeback after a narrow first set loss, ultimately defeating veteran Jang Chaehwan. India's archery contingent ended the event with 10 medals: six gold, three silver, and one bronze, placing them atop the standings and signaling a triumphant showing on the continental stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)