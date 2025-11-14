Left Menu

Ankita and Dhiraj Shine: India Triumphs at Asian Archery Championships

Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara led India to gold at the Asian Archery Championship. Ankita defeated Olympic silver-medallist Nam Suhyeon, while Dhiraj triumphed over compatriot Rahul. The Indian team secured 10 medals overall, marking a successful campaign with six golds amid strong competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:52 IST
Ankita and Dhiraj Shine: India Triumphs at Asian Archery Championships
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

At the Asian Archery Championship, Indian archers Ankita Bhakat and Dhiraj Bommadevara delivered stellar performances, securing gold medals in their respective categories. Ankita outperformed Paris Olympics silver medalist Nam Suhyeon of South Korea 7-3, while Dhiraj bested fellow Indian Rahul 6-2 in the men's final, ensuring a dominant finish for India.

Ankita's journey to the top was marked by a pivotal semifinal victory against her senior teammate Deepika Kumari. The thrilling match ended in a shoot-off, with Ankita's arrow closer to the center, advancing her to the finals where she showcased exceptional skill and composure.

Dhiraj's path to gold included a powerful comeback after a narrow first set loss, ultimately defeating veteran Jang Chaehwan. India's archery contingent ended the event with 10 medals: six gold, three silver, and one bronze, placing them atop the standings and signaling a triumphant showing on the continental stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA's Dominance Continues: A Landslide Victory in Bihar

NDA's Dominance Continues: A Landslide Victory in Bihar

 India
2
New Leadership Elevates Bridgestone India's Vision for Sustainability

New Leadership Elevates Bridgestone India's Vision for Sustainability

 India
3
Tragedy in Tuzla: Retirement Home Fire Claims 15 Lives

Tragedy in Tuzla: Retirement Home Fire Claims 15 Lives

 Bosnia And Herzegovina
4
BJP Celebrations in Kerala Mark Bihar Election Success

BJP Celebrations in Kerala Mark Bihar Election Success

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025