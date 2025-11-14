India's Cricket Innings: A Strategic Start

India began their innings with a cautious approach, reaching a total of 37 for the loss of only one wicket after 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal, early on, fell victim to Marco Jansen, who proved to be an effective bowler.

KL Rahul stood firm with 13 runs, alongside Washington Sundar, who added 6 runs to the scoreline, both remaining not out at the end of the segment.

Marco Jansen's excellent bowling figures of 6 overs 2 maidens 11 runs and one wicket troubled the batsmen throughout, despite Wiaan Mulder and others attempting to make an impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)