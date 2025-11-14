Left Menu

India's Cricket Innings: A Strategic Start

India commenced its cricket match with a steady start, scoring 37 for 1 wicket in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed by Marco Jansen, while KL Rahul and Washington Sundar remained not out. The bowlers included Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder, who maintained a tight grip.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India began their innings with a cautious approach, reaching a total of 37 for the loss of only one wicket after 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal, early on, fell victim to Marco Jansen, who proved to be an effective bowler.

KL Rahul stood firm with 13 runs, alongside Washington Sundar, who added 6 runs to the scoreline, both remaining not out at the end of the segment.

Marco Jansen's excellent bowling figures of 6 overs 2 maidens 11 runs and one wicket troubled the batsmen throughout, despite Wiaan Mulder and others attempting to make an impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

