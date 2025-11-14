India's Cricket Innings: A Strategic Start
India commenced its cricket match with a steady start, scoring 37 for 1 wicket in 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed by Marco Jansen, while KL Rahul and Washington Sundar remained not out. The bowlers included Marco Jansen and Wiaan Mulder, who maintained a tight grip.
