Afghan Spinner Allah Ghazanfar Commends Indian Superstars Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah
Afghanistan's Allah Ghazanfar admires Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, praising their character and IPL contributions. He anticipates gaining insights from seasoned players like Rashid Khan during the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, where Afghanistan A will compete against teams like Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, and Hong Kong, China.
In a recent statement, Afghanistan's promising spinner Allah Ghazanfar lauded Indian cricket icons Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, describing them as superstars with exemplary character and strategic prowess. Ghazanfar credited the Indian Premier League (IPL) for showcasing Sharma's expertise and furthering his own cricketing education.
After being picked in the IPL auction in 2023, Ghazanfar joined Kolkata Knight Riders as a replacement for fellow Afghan Mujeeb ur Rahman. Despite limited opportunities initially, Mumbai Indians recognized his potential and signed him for the 2025 season. Ghazanfar also expressed admiration for his senior teammates, particularly Rashid Khan, whose mentorship he values greatly.
With an impressive record of 29 wickets from 20 matches for Afghanistan, Ghazanfar anticipates learning opportunities alongside Rashid Khan in the upcoming Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025. Set to begin on November 15, Afghanistan A will face Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, and Hong Kong, China in the tournament, broadcast on Sony Sports Ten 1.
