Explosive Start for Karnataka at Indian Pickleball Nationals 2025

The Indian Pickleball Nationals 2025 commenced with high-octane action across various age groups, setting an exciting pace for the championship at The Sports School in Bengaluru. Karnataka, the host state, secured significant victories in the 30+ Men's and Women's Team Finals, defeating Delhi and Maharashtra, respectively.

In an intense showdown in the 40+ Men's category, Telangana outperformed Karnataka in both singles and doubles. Meanwhile, junior competitions saw Maharashtra dominating the U-16 Girls Finals and Gujarat clinching the U-18 Boys Finals. The event has drawn participants from over 20 states, signaling growing interest in the sport.

The championship marks the first national event since pickleball's official recognition as a sport by the Indian government. Distinguished guests graced the opening ceremony, highlighting the sport's rising prominence. The Nationals promise to be a landmark event, fostering further growth and exposure for Indian pickleball.

(With inputs from agencies.)