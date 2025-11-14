Stump-Mic Controversy: Ashwell Prince Plays Down Bumrah-Pant Exchange
South Africa's batting coach Ashwell Prince dismissed any controversy surrounding a stump-mic exchange between India's Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant regarding an appeal against Temba Bavuma. Despite the incident during the first test, no formal complaint will be lodged by the South African team.
South Africa's batting coach, Ashwell Prince, has downplayed the recent stump-mic exchange involving Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant. The incident occurred during the first test's opening day when Bumrah and Pant discussed a decision reviewed via DRS.
The incident took place on the last ball of the 13th over in South Africa's innings, with the team at 62/2. Bumrah's leg-before appeal against Temba Bavuma was turned down, leading to remarks picked up by the stump mic, which some perceived as a taunt on Bavuma's height.
Prince asserted that South Africa wouldn't pursue any discussions or complaints about the exchange. Despite the remarks, the team intends to focus on the game rather than external controversies.
