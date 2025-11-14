Left Menu

Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. Gear Up for Intense Middleweight Rematch

Conor Benn weighs in heavier than Chris Eubank Jr. ahead of their anticipated middleweight rematch at Tottenham Hotspur stadium. Benn, moving up in weight class, hits 159.3 pounds, while Eubank stands at 159.1. Both prepare under a rehydration clause to avoid fines and ensure a fair fight.

Conor Benn surprisingly outweighed rival Chris Eubank Jr. during the weigh-in for their eagerly awaited middleweight rematch at London's Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

The fight marks the duo's first encounter since April when Benn took on Eubank at 160 pounds. Presently, Benn has climbed two weight classes, weighing in at 159.3 pounds on Friday, compared to Eubank's 159.1 pounds. Previously, Eubank incurred a hefty fine for missing weight limits.

Both fighters are under a rehydration clause to prevent exceeding a 10-pound over-limit weight on fight day. Promoter Eddie Hearn commented on Benn's impressive condition, while Eubank looks forward to replicating his prior victory, echoing the historic rivalry between their fathers.

