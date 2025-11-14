Left Menu

Punjab Kings Revamps Squad Ahead of IPL Mini Auction

Punjab Kings released Australian all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Hardie, along with Indian players Kuldeep Sen and Vishnu Vinod, ahead of the upcoming IPL mini auction. Maxwell's performance was hindered by a finger injury, while Hardie, Sen, and Vinod did not feature in matches this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 14-11-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 22:08 IST
In a strategic move, Punjab Kings has released high-profile Australian all-rounders Glenn Maxwell and Aaron Hardie alongside Indian cricketers Kuldeep Sen and Vishnu Vinod just before the Indian Premier League mini auction slated for next month.

Glenn Maxwell's stint this season was marred by a finger injury, causing him to exit after just seven games with a disappointing record of 48 runs and four wickets. He was replaced by fellow Australian Mitchell Owen for the remainder of the tournament.

Aaron Hardie, acquired by Punjab Kings for Rs 1.25 crores, is among those not fielded this season, with the auction scheduled in Abu Dhabi on December 16. Similarly, neither Kuldeep Sen nor Vishnu Vinod, part of Punjab's squad losing in the final to Royal Challengers Bengaluru, were played in any 2025 matches.

